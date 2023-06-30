7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 30-July 2, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Even if the Rockies suck, you’ll want Coors Field on Saturday

Look, we love the Rockies, but let’s be honest – they’re not a great team. But! Even if you’ve lost your faith in Colorado baseball, you’ll want to head to the game between Colorado and Detroit, because following the game, there will be a huge Fourth of July fireworks display! And isn’t that worth the pain of watching them lose?

2. Looking for art? The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is where you’ll want to be

More than 250 national and international artists will take over the Cherry Creek Arts Festival this weekend. Expect plenty of live music, kids’ activities, art, information about art education, food, and more, from July 1 to 3. Check ticket prices here.

3. Soar to new heights at the Elevation Music Festival in Alma

Head 10,578 feet above sea level for the Elevation Music Festival. The three-day boutique micro festival features an exciting lineup of musicians from various genres including jam, rock, electronic, frunk, reggae, and bluegrass in Alma. The festival takes place from Friday to July 2. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

4. Dead and Company are playing Folsom Field this weekend

If you’re a deadhead, you probably already know that Dead and Company are coming to Colorado – and they’re playing at Folsom Field this whole weekend. If that’s not cool enough, we don’t know what else to say. Find tickets here.

5. Celebrate the wonderful drink of whiskey in Central City

Attention all sots, sippers and sousers, tipplers, tattles and topers! Join fellow whiskey aficionados in the cool mountain air of Central City and sip, sample and taste some of the finest small-batch distilleries in the world. There will be free live music, street food and more. The event starts from 1 to 6 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

6. Celebrate Independence Day at Four Mile Historic Park

It’s not just fireworks show at Four Mile Historic Park! Experience the lively sounds of the Denver Concert Band’s Independence Day instrumentals, try your hand at pig racing, catch a glimpse of the past as blacksmith’s create forged over-fire works of art, and see living history as re-enactors set up camp, mine for gold and create rustic dishes. The event goes from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tickets and info. can be found here.

7. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2023 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Itchy-O (with The Drood) performs Friday; the Flobots (with Joseph Lamar) performs Saturday; and Jenny and the Mexicats (with Pink Hawks) perform Sunday.