7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 2-4, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Watch the Nuggets take on the Heat during the NBA Finals on Denver7

For the first time in history the Denver Nuggets are in the NBA Finals, and for those who can’t make it to Ball Arena to catch a home game – not to worry! All games will air on Denver7. Game 1 airs Thursday and Game 2 airs Sunday. Both will take place at Ball Arena. If you don’t to watch at home, there’s more than a dozen watch parties happening downtown and across the state so you can get rowdy with the rest of Nuggets Nation.

2. Rock out with Amp the Cause for Denver’s Day of Rock in LoDo

In between rooting for the Nuggets, head to Denver’s Lower Downtown for a one-of-a-kind one-day rock festival on Saturday, June 3. This year’s line-up features Frank Ray, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers and much more. The event will also feature food trucks, a silent disco, a beer garden, balloon artists, face painters and more. More info. here.

3. Head to Fruita for one of Colorado’s quirkiest festivals

Back in 1945, a chicken named Mike that was headed to the dinner table survived the chopping block when most of its brain stem remained intact. With the help of water and grain delivered via eyedropper, the chicken was able to survive for 18 months! Of course, citizens made a festival out of the whole thing. So this weekend, head out and enjoy a disc golf tournament, a rooster-calling contest and poultry show, and a 5K run. More info. here.

4. Jam out at the Greeley Blues Jam festival

If you’re a blues fan, you might want to go to Greeley this weekend. There will be a Blues 101 stage where kids of all ages can learn about the Blues and meet some of the most talented Blues performers from Colorado and around the country. And of course, there will be lots of music, food, vendors, and more. Don’t miss the pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley at 5 p.m. on the 9th St. Plaza. More info. here.

5. Celebrate the Dolores River at their namesake festival

This community and family-oriented event features numerous vendors, events in and along the Dolores River, great food and drink, and best of all, superb music by national and local acts all afternoon and into the evening. Join the fun at the 18th annual Dolores River Fest this Saturday at Joe Roweel Park starting at 10 a.m. More info. here.

6. Colorado Sky: A Puppet Festival

This new opera for families by Ben Morris and Laura Fuentes tells the story about the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado using cinematic shadow puppetry, a string quartet, and a cast of three singers. Join the Boulder Opera as they tell the story of a little wolf cub as he learns to make friends and be himself. The opera is recommended for ages 3 and up. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale

The Spring Whale of a Used Book Sale is one of our two annual mega sales. The Whale Sales help us raise funds to support early literacy programs at Jefferson County Public Library. Tens of thousands of books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and rare/collectible items for sale in this much-anticipated community event. Click here for more info.