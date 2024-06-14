7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 15-17, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Juneteenth Music Festival is happening in Five Points all weekend long. Come hang!

Denver's Historic Five Points neighborhood will transform this weekend into a hub of entertainment and celebration in honor of Juneteenth, the day when the last of the nation’s enslaved people learned of their freedom. Denver7 will have a free photo booth all weekend. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

2. Celebrate Pride on South Pearl this weekend

Denver PrideFest is still a few days away, but if you want to get the celebration started early, head to Denver’s Pride on South Pearl (St.)! It will be an action-packed Saturday full of fun and educational activities including food trucks, Pride rides and a DJ! More info here.

3. The inaugural Flatiron Sounds Music Festival happens this weekend at Chautauqua Park

The Flatiron Sounds Music Festival, set to take place in Chautauqua Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 from 1 pm. - 7 p.m. This free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable experience with live performances by local and national acts, a beer garden, artisan market vendors and local cuisine. More info. here.

4. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 47th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

5. The Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is happening in Golden

The Midsummer Festival is celebrating the cultural heritage of Scandinavian countries for the 31st year this year. There will be a Scandinavian market, beer garden, drinks, music, performances, an evening drum circle, singing around a campfire and more (don’t worry, you won’t end up in a bear suit, promise). Tickets and info., click here.

6. Celebrate Filipino culture during the Philippine Festival

The Filipino-American Community of Colorado will be celebrating Filipino culture this weekend at Denver’s Filipino Community Center. There will be live music, performances, food and local vendors. The center is located at 1900 Harlan St. in Edgewater. More info. here.

7. Fire Parade & Muster

Littleton will be the place to go for a family-friendly event Saturday. The Mile High Hook and Ladder Club is putting on the 37th Annual Fire Parade & Muster! The parade starts at 9 a.m. from S. Bannock Street, south to Littleton Boulevard. Denver7's Tony Kovaleski will serve as the parade marshal. More info. here.