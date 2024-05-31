Flatiron Sounds Music Festival to debut at Chautauqua Park on June 16

The Colorado Chautauqua Association proudly announces its inaugural Flatiron Sounds Music Festival, set to take place in Chautauqua Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 from 1 pm. - 7 p.m. This free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable experience with live performances by local and national acts, a beer garden, artisan market vendors and local cuisine.

The iconic Flatirons will serve as the picturesque backdrop for the festival, where attendees can enjoy the music of renowned acts Clay Street Unit, Two Runner, Jake Leg, King Cardinal and Alexa Wildish.

In addition to the live music, attendees will have the opportunity to explore an array of shopping opportunities from local retail vendors and indulge in culinary delights from esteemed food purveyors.

“We’re proud to offer our Boulder community a beautiful free festival at a beautiful location on a beautiful summer Sunday,” said Danny Cohen, Chautauqua’s General Manager of Public Events. “Come out with your family and friends and bask in the glory of the Flatirons with free live music, food and shopping!”

Denver7 is a proud partner of Chautauqua and the Flatiron Sounds Music Festival.

For more information and updates on Flatiron Sounds Music Festival, visit flatironsounds.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.