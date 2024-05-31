Watch Now
About Denver7Community

Actions

Flatiron Sounds Music Festival to debut at Chautauqua Park on June 16

Flatiron Sounds Logo.png
Courtesy: Flatiron Sounds
Flatiron Sounds Logo.png
Posted at 5:19 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 19:19:50-04

The Colorado Chautauqua Association proudly announces its inaugural Flatiron Sounds Music Festival, set to take place in Chautauqua Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 from 1 pm. - 7 p.m. This free, family-friendly event promises an unforgettable experience with live performances by local and national acts, a beer garden, artisan market vendors and local cuisine.

The iconic Flatirons will serve as the picturesque backdrop for the festival, where attendees can enjoy the music of renowned acts Clay Street Unit, Two Runner, Jake Leg, King Cardinal and Alexa Wildish.

In addition to the live music, attendees will have the opportunity to explore an array of shopping opportunities from local retail vendors and indulge in culinary delights from esteemed food purveyors.

“We’re proud to offer our Boulder community a beautiful free festival at a beautiful location on a beautiful summer Sunday,” said Danny Cohen, Chautauqua’s General Manager of Public Events. “Come out with your family and friends and bask in the glory of the Flatirons with free live music, food and shopping!”

Denver7 is a proud partner of Chautauqua and the Flatiron Sounds Music Festival.

For more information and updates on Flatiron Sounds Music Festival, visit flatironsounds.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News