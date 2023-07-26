7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 28-30, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Bless this mess, it’s the UMS

The Underground Music Showcase – one of the most anticipated music festivals of the summer on Denver’s South Broadway strip – is back for three days of music, hundreds of artists and several stages to delight people who love the underground music scene. Full schedule and ticket info. can be found here.

2. Kick the Dust Up and go see one of country’s biggest names at Ball Arena

Luke Bryan, the award-winning country singer and TV personality, is coming to the Mile High City this weekend where he’ll play Ball Arena. We’re not sure what he’ll play on stage, but we’re certain One Margarita, Play It Again, and Country Girl will be in the rotation. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Broncos Country, it’s your chance to get an early glimpse at the 2023 season (training camp)

Look, last season wasn’t great – we’ll blame the altitude for Russell Wilson’s poor performance – but this weekend brings new beginnings, as the Broncos start training camp, giving us all a taste of what the 2023 football season will be like. Training camp goes through Aug. 17, and if you’re aching for some season tickets way ahead in advance, you can now get them for half the price.

4. Celebrate 105 years of fun for the whole family at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. More info. and tickets here.

5. Head to southwestern Colorado for more Music in the Mountains

Each July, musicians of the highest caliber come from across the country to call Durango home, performing world-class music and delighting audiences over the course of a month. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. Love fairs? How about a fair in the mountains?

The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair starts Friday and goes through Sunday this weekend. Returning this year with an expanded format through downtown, events will center in Sopris Park. There will be music, art, pie-baking, wood splitting, fly-casting, belly-dancing, and much more. More info., including tickets, can be found here.

7. Check out jazz at the park in Denver’s City Park this weekend

City Park Jazz has returned for its 37th season through Aug. 13 at the City Park Pavilion. From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., enjoy the music of acclaimed musicians from the Blues, Brass and Jazz scene. This weekend will feature The Burroughs. The event is free to attend. For more information, click here.

BONUS –

Need more music? Check out the 27th Annual Chicano Music Festival & Auction

Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center presents the 27th annual Chicano Music Festival & Auction from July 16 through July 30. There will be pachanga, music, food and fun! An all-event pass is $40. More info. can be found here.

The Denver Art Museum is free this Sunday!

Does more need to be said?