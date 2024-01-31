7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Feb. 2-4, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate local artists during First Fridays in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District this Friday from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

2. Love dogs? How about golden retrievers? Then Golden’s where you’ll want to be

Golden will once again celebrate Golden Retrievers with the return of the “Goldens in Golden” event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event celebrates these pups and yes, you’ll be able to get selfies with them! The event is weather permitting. The event is free of charge. More info here.

3. If you’ve never seen a bald eagle up close, you’ll want to drive to Barr Lake State Park this weekend

Head to Barr Lake State Park in Brighton this weekend for the 12th annual Bald Eagle Festival for a guided hike starting at 9 a.m., followed by a live bald eagle presentation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be kids’ crafts, face painters and shuttles to the gazebo. Sign up here.

4. The 2024 Winter Walkabout Music Showcase is happening in Longmont

Grab your ticket and head downtown for a day and night of what Longmont does best - live local music, unique venues, good vibes, and community spirit. Over 35 performances at more than 12 venues across downtown Longmont will play from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on the day of fun and live music! More info. and tickets can be found here.

5. Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Aurora

The first Havana Street Lunar New Year Celebration debuts on Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Stampede in Aurora. The free event will offer a family-friendly experience to kick off the Year of the Dragon. Denver7 is a proud partner of this Lunar New Year celebration. More info. here.

6. Welcome in the month of romance in Loveland

Celebrate Valentines Season at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra during Loveland Lights. Visitors can walk through this free beautiful love-themed light display set to some of your favorite love-songs with a backdrop set against illuminated African stone sculptures. More info. here.

7. Fun at the Firehouse

Head to the Denver Firefighter’s Museum on the first or third Saturday of each month for a fire-related story and craft time. You can even stick around after the craft for a guided children's tour of the museum that's great for the whole family! Reservations are required to ensure appropriate supplies for the crafts. More info. and tickets can be found here.