Celebrate Lunar New Year in Aurora on Sunday, Feb. 4

AURORA, Colo. — The first Havana Street Lunar New Year Celebration debuts on Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Stampede in Aurora. The free event will offer a family-friendly experience to kick off the Year of the Dragon.

Hosted by On Havana Street, Bonfire Events and Asian Avenue magazine, the event will feature music, performances, martial arts demos, craft activities, food, shopping and more. Guests will enjoy lion dances by Shao Lin Hung Mei Kung Fu and Guiding Mountain Dragon & Lion Dance Association, as well as performances by Denver Taiko and Konnect Pop.

There will be 16 food vendors and food trucks at the Lunar New Year celebration, showcasing the diversity of Aurora.

This is the first time Lunar New Year will be celebrated as an observed state holiday. Colorado is the second state to recognize Lunar New Year officially.

This year’s celebration welcomes the Year of the Dragon, which begins on Feb. 10. Traditions include celebrating with family by eating a Lunar New Year meal together, paying respects to ancestors and giving red envelopes (with money or candy) to children, as well as cleaning ones home before the new year begins in order to welcome good luck.

Visit www.OnHavanaStreet.com for more information on the Havana Street Lunar New Year Celebration.

