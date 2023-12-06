7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 8-10, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out Light the Lights – a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

2. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Zoo’s 80-acres are boasting 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. New animated light sculptures, nightly ice-carving exhibitions and festive seasonal treats can be expected during its seasonal run. Just head out to the Denver Zoo from now until Jan. 7 for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. Don’t feel like being outside? The Colorado Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

Join the Colorado Ballet as they take you through the magical world of “The Nutcracker,” the story of a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages battle against the evil Mouse King. The Nutcraker runs through Dec. 4 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver. Tickets can be found here.

4. More of a botany aficionado? Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Tickets and info. can be found here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 23rd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 17 through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Love wintertime? Head to WinterFest at Chautauqua

Celebrate the holiday season at Chautauqua with this beloved annual tradition! Bring your friends and family and kick off the holidays with a tree lighting ceremony, horse-drawn carriage ride, Santa’s Cottage, a historic cottage tour, festive market, guided hikes and more! Tickets and more information can be found here.

7. Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum is a multicultural celebration that touches the hearts of people of all backgrounds, kindling the wonderment and magic shared across the winter holiday season. The event is happening at Cleo Parker Dance, 119 Park Ave W.in Denver. Tickets and more info. can be found here.