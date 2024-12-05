7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 6-8, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Head to Georgetown for a tree lighting ceremony like no other

The city of Georgetown will light its Christmas tree at Francis Marion Park as carolers, dancers and live performances ring in the holiday season this Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. You know who else is coming? Santa! The official tree lighting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. More info. here.

2. Enjoy the magic of the holidays at the Parade of Lights in downtown Denver

The Denver Parade of Lights marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Denver, featuring more than 40 extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays. It happens Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. More info. here.

Colorado holiday guide: 35 events from across the state to ring in the season

3. Want to see a holiday parade but live in the Western Slope? Head to Grand Junction

Head to the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction as thousands of people line Main St. to witness 100 lighted entries pass by through downtown. It happens Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. More info. here.

4. Can’t make it that far? Colorado Springs is also having a holiday parade

One of the most cherished traditions in the Pikes Peak region will return for its 40th year this holiday season with almost 100 floats decorated with lights as they traverse Tejon St in downtown Colorado Springs. It happens Saturday beginning at 5:50 p.m. More info. here.

5. Still don’t want to make the drive that far out? Boulder has your holiday needs covered

Boulder is everyone enjoy floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits for the Lights of December Parade. The grand finale includes an appearance by the jolly old man himself – Santa Claus! It happens Saturday at 6 p.m. More info. here.

6. Love the holidays but also running? Head to the Race of the Santas in Breckenridge

Breckenridge is once again going all out for the holiday season with a holiday dog parade, a moose march and the traditional Race of the Santas, which begins at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the lighting of Breckenridge following after. More info. here.

ZachHooperPhoto/Courtesy of the Breckenridge Tourism Office

7. Celebrate the Norse God of winter and skiing in Durango

Ullr Fest is a traditional festival celebrated by many mountain towns and ski resorts to honor Ullr, the Norse God of winter and skiing, and it’s coming for the first time to Purgatory Ski Resort in Durango. The inaugural celebration happens Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Village Plaza base area. More info. here.

BONUS —

Colorado Chautauqua: WinterFest

Create unforgettable memories at Winterfest, Chautauqua’s annual holiday celebration! Enjoy festive food and drinks, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a variety of family-friendly activities. From exploring the holiday market to crafting ornaments, there’s something for everyone. It all happens Dec. 5-7. Tickets start at $23. More info. here.

Denver Children’s Choir presents: Songs of the Season

The Denver Children’s Choir present their annual “Songs of the Season” concerts this weekend, Dec. 7 and 8, as they bring the joy of the season to Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church and Temple Emanuel. More info. info. here.

Run for a holiday cause while raising awareness during the 2024 Jingle Bell Run

Get ready to celebrate as the Arthritis foundation marks 40 years of the Jingle Bell Run. Wear your favorite holiday gear, and let's jingle all the way toward a cure! The run takes place at Wash Park on Sunday at 9 a.m. Register or donate here.

Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 24th annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

Catch the Glow in Estes Park with a Snowman Festival

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before at Bond Park in Estes Park from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2025. This Saturday, Catch the Glow will have a Snowman Festival. More info. here.