7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 4-6, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Immerse yourself in Scottish culture this weekend

The 59th annual Colorado Scottish Festival organized by the St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will bring you Celtic music, food, dancing and arts and crafts; as well as a historical re-enactment with the Renaissance Scots and much, much more. It’s taking place at its new home at the Denver Polo Club in Sedalia, this Saturday and Sunday.

2. Step back in time and prepare to joust at the Colorado Renaissance Festival

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 46th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

3. Want to listen to live music? Head to the Dacono Music and Spirits Festival

If you’re in the mood for drinks and music, head to Dacono this Saturday. The Dacono Music & Spirits Festival at Centennial Field will not only have music, but also kid’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and a spirits competition. For more information, click here.

4. If you’re down for a carnival, head to Fort Collins

It’s carnival weekend in Fort Collins! There will be carnival games and prizes, the Snowy Churro food truck, silly clown fun and more. For more information, click here.

5. Celebrate a Day of African Culture in Arvada

Head to Arvada for a Day of African Culture. The Arvada Center and African Leadership Group will present fashion from Oumou Sy, “Senegal’s Queen of Couture” and music from Baaba Maal, one of the country’s most celebrated musicians with opener Fata El President. For more information, click here.

6. Littleton Twilight Criterium

Are you looking for a day of excitement? How about epic racing combined with a beer in your hand? With live music and kid activities? You can find it in Downtown Littleton, Colorado at the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium. The criterium is a full day of racing and includes professional men’s and women’s races. For more information, click here.

7. Brent’s Place Block Party

The Brent’s Place Block Party is a free community event that will bring together current and past resident families with supporters of the organization, as well as members of the surrounding Denver and Aurora communities in celebration of hope and healing. For more information, click here.