Brent’s Place to host free annual Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5

Brent’s Place will host its annual Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Anschutz Medical Campus Parade Grounds, in partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado and UC Health Community Partnerships.

The Brent’s Place Block Party is a free community event that will bring together current and past resident families with supporters of the organization, as well as members of the surrounding Denver and Aurora communities in celebration of hope and healing. This family-friendly carnival-themed event will include carnival games, live entertainment, music, water activities, inflatables, and food trucks for all-ages fun.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Brent’s Place Annual Block Party.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anschutz Medical Campus Parade Grounds, located at 12474 E 19th Ave., Aurora CO 80045. The event will feature a variety of food trucks, including The Ethiopian Food Truck, Big Belly Brother’s BBQ, Bakery of Sweetness and Kona Ice.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit www.BrentsPlace.org for more information and to register.

Free surface-level parking is available for registered event-goers at two nearby lots.

About Brent’s Place

Brent's Place exists to be a safe, supportive, long-term home filled with hope for families facing a life-threatening medical crisis. As the only option for long-term, Safe-Clean housing in the Rocky Mountain West region tailored to support the entire family, Brent's Place offers a unique access point for lifesaving medical treatment. In addition to providing a safe home away from home while patients receive treatment, Brent's Place delivers comprehensive individualized family support that helps the patient and each resident cope with the stress of their medical journey, allowing families to focus on the hard work of healing. Thanks to the generosity of donors, volunteers, and supporters – and the shared commitment of their hospital partners – the doors of hope and healing remain open for families with no length of stay limits and without additional financial burden. Allowing caregivers to focus on their loved one's treatment and recovery and their family's well-being rather than the steep cost of relocation, housing, food, and other necessities.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.