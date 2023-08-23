7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Aug. 25-27, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 152nd Colorado State Fair! The state fair will through Sept. 4 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

2. Love old-fashioned festivals? Head to Loveland this weekend

The 127th Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival will kick off Friday Aug. 25 with a corn roast kick-off, a corn shucking contest and live music. But wait, there’s more! Continuing on Saturday, the day begins with a parade through downtown Loveland, live music, food, drinks and more. It’s all happening at the Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. For more information, click here.

3. If you’re down for a Summer Music Festival, head to Littleton

School of Rock Littleton is hosting their Summer Music ’23 Festival this weekend from noon to 8 p.m. at 5950 South Platte Canyon Road Suite D-20-21. The shows, happening Saturday and Sunday, cost only $10 to get in. More info. can be found here.

4. Want to get out of town but still enjoy a summer festival? Go to Colorado’s Western Slope

The Summer Days Festival in Grand Junction is an all-day, family friendly event with live music, vendors, food trucks and more. The event is happening this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Park Barn. Tickets are only $10. More info. here.

5. Pull a plane for a good cause this weekend

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community. More info. can be found here.

6. Walk with thousands of others across Colorado to end Alzheimer’s

Thousands of loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s will rally at 13 locations across the state this summer, sharing their experiences with this tragic disease and raising funds to find an elusive cure through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising effort. More info. can be found here.

7. JFS Family Concert Experience with Ozomatli

Join the Jewish Family Service of Colorado for food, fun, and a special concert experience with Ozomatli. The event happens Sunday. More info. can be found here.