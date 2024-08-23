7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 23-25, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Head to Arvada this weekend for a little family fun

Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to old-fashioned family fun featuring games for the whole family. There will be kids’ fishing derby, vendors, live music, and more! The adults can quench their thirst at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Ralston House. The fun happens Saturday at Clear Creek Valley Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

2. Get a taste of Eastern European culture in Lakewood

Head out to Belmar Park in Lakewood to discover, enjoy, share and support Ukraine during the Colorado Ukrainian Festival. There will be a variety of Ukrainian, American, and Polish food, desserts, activities for kids, beer garden, souvenirs, and plenty of art and crafts for sale. A concert at the amphitheater will also bring out different genres of music. It’s all happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info. can be found here.

3. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 153nd Colorado State Fair, which begins Friday. The state fair will go through Sept. 2 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

4. Love old-fashioned festivals? Head to Loveland this weekend

The 128th Old Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival will kick off Friday Aug. 23 with a corn roast kick-off, a corn shucking contest and live music. But wait, there’s more! Continuing on Saturday, the day begins with a parade through downtown Loveland, live music, food, drinks and more. It’s all happening at the Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. For more information, click here.

5. Celebrate Japanese culture during the Spirit of Japan festival

A celebration of Japanese culture is coming to Denver this weekend. Japanese foods that you wouldn’t normally find at Japanese restaurants – okonomiyaki, yakitori, ishi-yaki imo and more – plus a wide selection of drinks, will delight goers at Denver’s Sakura Square this weekend. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

6. Want to get out of town but still enjoy a summer festival? Go to Colorado’s Western Slope

The Summer Days Festival in Grand Junction is an all-day, family friendly event with live music, vendors, food trucks and more. The event is happening this Saturday starting at noon at Lincoln Park Barn. Tickets are $18. More info. here.

7. Pull a plane for a good cause this weekend

The Special Olympics Colorado Plane Pull offers teams the opportunity to test their strength by seeing who can pull a plane across the tarmac the fastest, while also raising funds and awareness for the work Special Olympics Colorado does in our community. More info. can be found here.

BONUS –

A Chorus Line

Join Phamaly as your premier disability-affirmative theatre company finally examines one of history’s most important musicals. A Chorus Line takes a look at a single day in the lives of seventeen dancers as they vie for a job in the chorus of a Broadway show. The performances at Kilstrom Theatre in Denver will go through Sunday. More info. here.