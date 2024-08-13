The Special Olympics Plane Pull is back for 2024

On Saturday, Aug. 24, teams of up to 25 will compete to see who can pull a United Airlines airplane 12 feet across the tarmac fastest. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Colorado.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Special Olympics Colorado and the Plane Pull. Denver7 Evening Anchor Jessica Porter and Denver7 Traffic Anchor/Reporter Jayson Luber will emcee this year’s event.

Supporters are invited to create or join a team with friends, family and co-workers. The fundraising minimum for each team is $1,250. Those who want to participate but don’t have a team can register as an individual, with a $100 fundraising minimum.

Don’t want to pull a plane? You can also volunteer at the event or make a donation to support the cause.

Every dollar raised through the Plane Pull will help fund Special Olympics programs in our community. Special Olympics’ mission is to provide sport and healthy living opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout Colorado. They support more than 23,000 athletes.

Click here to learn more about the Special Olympics Plane Pull and get involved.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.