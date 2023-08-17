7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 18 – 20, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate the diversity of Aurora during Global Fest

Aurora is truly the world in a city, and nowhere is that more apparent than at Global Fest, the city’s annual showcase of international cultures. This multicultural event at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn brings the sighs sounds and flavors of nations around the world in celebration of the diverse cultures and communities that call Aurora home. It happens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to Global Fest is free. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

2. Head to Arvada this weekend for a little family fun

Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to old-fashioned family fun featuring games for the whole family. There will be kids’ fishing derby, vendors, live music, and more! The adults can quench their thirst at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Ralston House. The fun happens Saturday at Clear Creek Valley Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

3. If you love peaches, you might want to head to Fort Collins for a peachy experience

The Fort Collins Peach Festival is about all things peach (hence the name!). Enjoy delicious food and craft beer as well as other drinks from several drink vendors. There will also be food trucks, street vendors and much. It’s all happening at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. More info. can be found here.

4. Get a taste of Eastern European culture in Lakewood

Head out to Belmar Park in Lakewood to discover, enjoy, share and support Ukraine during the Colorado Ukrainian Festival. There will be a variety of Ukrainian, American, and Polish food, desserts, activities for kids, beer garden, souvenirs, and plenty of art and crafts for sale. A concert at the amphitheater will also bring out different genres of music. It’s all happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info. can be found here.

5. A festival that only happens every 6 years in Colorado Springs is happening this weekend

The ENT Center for the Arts at UCCS is bringing the Rhythms and Motions of Africans in the Diaspora African Drumming and Dance Festival this Saturday starting at noon. The event, organized by the Kuumba Cultural Collective of Southern Colorado, is an energizing family-friendly community cultural event that is held every 6 years and features several African diasporan and traditional drummers and dance performances, as well as spoken word artists, poets, storytellers, and a collection of unique vendors of African inspired art, fabrics, and artifacts. Tickets are $12. For more information, click here.

6. Show your pride in southern Colorado at Pueblo Pride

Pueblo is promising to bring “Rainbow Power” this Sunday as the town celebrates Pride at Mineral Palace Park. There will be a parade, entertainment, food, vendors and more. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., with the rest of the party happening until 4 p.m. The event is free of charge. For more info. on how to get there and a schedule of events, click here.

7. Hunt for mushrooms at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

The Telluride Mushroom Festival is about all things fungal. From now through Sunday, learn from other mushroom enthusiasts, experts, and scientists through lectures on treatment using psilocybin-containing mushrooms, cooking classes, or hikes as you go on mushroom hunting excursions and learn about all the types of mushrooms hiding in your backyard. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

Shaw Classic Strongman Competition

The world’s strongest athletes will descend upon the Budweiser Events Center this weekend for The Shaw Clasic, a two-day competition of ultimate strength. These athletes will lift cars, pull trucks, deadlift tires and much more. Fun fact: Brian Shaw, the former strongest man in the world, lives in Loveland. For more info., click here.

Buffalo Days

If you’re down for a cool festival in the mountains, head to Grand Lake for Buffalo Days 2023. There will be fireworks, the Lakefront Music Festival, a corn hole tournament, yard games, a 5K, a Lakefront Movie, Parade, a pie bake off and much more. More info. here.