7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 5-7, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. The Rockies’ home opener is this Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays

While there’s little hope for a better season, at least Rockies fans are excited about the new food at Coors Field, so that’s a win, I guess? With great forecasted weather this weekend, the Rockies play against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for their home opener! The game starts at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, 6:10 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday. More details here.

2. Enjoy free art this Friday during First Friday Art Walks

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District. It all happens each first Friday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3. If you like the “Pitch Perfect” movies, you’ll love Acappellooza

"Acappellooza 2024" is Denver’s annual a cappella contest that unites groups from across the Front Range in a fierce competition for cash prizes. Get ready to be mesmerized as these talented vocalists showcase their impeccable harmonies, leaving the audience captivated and in awe of their vocal prowess. The competition will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Gates Concert Hall at the University of Denver. More info. here.

4. Ready to let go of winter? Burn a snowman in Silverthorne

Celebrate the end of winter and the return of spring with Silverthorne residents, as they bid the season adieu with a symbolic burning of the snowman. The brighter the fire burns, the warmer our spring will be (at least that’s what the legend says). The tradition, as it exists in the U.S. today, originated in March 1971 at Lake Superior State University in Michigan. Besides the burning of the snowman, there’ll be live music, live art, crafts and food and drink. The event takes place this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trent Park. More info. here.

5. The largest train show west of the Mississippi returns for another year

The Rocky Mountain Train Show, the largest train show west of the Mississippi, is happening this weekend. The show will take place at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street in Denver. The show covers almost three acres showcasing huge operating layouts, LEGOs, fun kids’ activities and much more. The show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buy tickets here.

6. Looking to look at more art? Head to Boulder this weekend

Immerse yourself in a week-long celebration of art and creativity during Boulder Arts Week. This event is not only a showcase of talent, but also a platform for education and collaboration. Attend workshops, masterclasses, and discussions to deepen your understanding of the arts and gain valuable insights from local artists. More info. here.

7. Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge and 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Sunday starting at 8 a.m. at the Aurora Reservoir. Denver7 Sports Anchor Lionel Bienvenu will emcee. More info. here.