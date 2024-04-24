7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 26-28, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Día del Niño – for free – at the Denver Art Museum this Sunday

If you like museums and need something to do with the kiddos this weekend for Día del Niño (Children’s Day), head to the Denver Art Museum this Sunday. Museum admission is free and there will be musical performances, artmaking, and more. Denver7’s Jessica Crawford will read to children at 11 a.m. More info. here.

2. Enjoy a Fantastic Rumpus in the Park at Denver’s City Park this Sunday

Celebrate the arrival of spring with a day of fun, frivolity, and music at Denver’s City Park this Sunday. The family-friendly picnic event will also host delicious food truck eats. The Fantastic Rumpus in the Park will happen from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. More info. here.

3. If big monster trucks are your thing, you’ll want to be at Monster Jam this weekend

Watch the biggest, baddest trucks pull off crazy stunts at Monster Jam. Happening Saturday at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, the show will feature a blend of old-school racing and new-school free-style competition. There will also be intermission entertainment. Tickets and info. here.

4. The Cabin Fever Spring Fest is happening this weekend in Georgetown

If you love brews, music, grilling and pretty much a good time out in the sun, head to the Cabin Fever Spring Fest happening in Georgetown this weekend. The folks over at Cabin Creek Brewing will host the event, which is free of charge, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. More info. here.

5. The Clyfford Still Museum is also free of charge to celebrate Día del Niño

Head over to the Clyfford Still Museum for a celebration of children around the world during Día del Niño (Children’s Day). Stop by the Museum’s outdoor forecourt and join artist Leticia Dominguez for a drop-in art making activity from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy child-friendly dance performances by local groups on the forecourt at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. More info. here.

6. Head to Lakewood to celebrate Earth Day this weekend

Lakewood’s Earth Day celebration at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park will happen this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine. There will be live music, entertainment, educational exhibits, foods, drinks, and family fun. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

7. Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) invites the community to come together on Saturday, April 27 at Auraria Campus (Tivoli Quad) to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. Denver7 chief investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski will emcee. More info. here.