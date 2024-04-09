PanCAN PurpleStride invites community to take steps together to end pancreatic cancer

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) invites the community to come together on Saturday, April 27 at Auraria Campus (Tivoli Quad) to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

PurpleStride Colorado is one of 60 events taking place across the country on April 27. Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski will emcee the event. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and PurpleStride Colorado.

City by city, thousands of supporters will walk at events across the nation in solidarity to raise awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Colorado’s goal is to raise $275,000. Nationally, PanCAN aims to raise $19 million. PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer. These funds help provide pancreatic cancer patients and their families with free, personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 27,” said Keith Stechmesser, chair of PanCAN’s Colorado affiliate. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. In 2024, more than 66,400 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and nearly 51,750 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

In recent years, many prominent public figures have passed from pancreatic cancer including “JEOPARDY!” host Alex Trebek, actor Willie Garson, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Those who can't participate in person can still sign up to participate from wherever they are by joining the nationwide event, PanCAN PurpleStride USA. To register for free, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Colorado, visit purplestride.org/Colorado.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.