7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 19-21, 2024

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The Mile High 420 Festival is happening this weekend

The Mile High 420 Festival, Denver’s annual celebration of all things cannabis, is happening Saturday at Civic Center Park. It all stars at 1 p.m. While the festival is free of charge, you are required to reserve a spot by getting a ticket. More info. and tickets can be found here.

2. The Lakers will take on the Nuggets at Ball Arena. Can’t make it? The game will be on Denver7

The Lakers are coming to the Mile High City to take on the Nuggets this Saturday at Ball Arena for the first round of the NBA playoffs. Can’t make it to Ball Arena for whatever reason? Not to worry, the game will be on Denver7. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MST. More info. here. Tickets can be found here.

3. If you like cryptids, you’ll want to go to Big Food Days in Estes Park

Estes Park Bigfoot Days is returning for another year to Estes Park this Friday and Saturday, so get ready for the Bigfoot BBQ, an outdoor festival in Bond Park, as well as appearances and talks from TV Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the whole family, food and drink, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and much more! More info. here.

4. Celebrate women in theater during the Women’s Theatre Festival in Colorado Springs

The Women’s Theatre Festival returns for another year with its selection of original short plays, poetry, puppetry, circus, film and dance created for the Millibo Art Theatre by Colorado women. This year, the theme of travelers will be explored. Tickets are $25-28. More info. here.

5. Viva Southwest Mariachi presents: The biggest weekend of mariachi and folklorico in Colorado

The Latino Cultural Arts Center and Metropolitan State University of Denver are hosting Viva Southwest Mariachi for the biggest weekend of mariachi and folklorico in Colorado. The event is happening Friday and Saturday at the Auraria Campus. The Mariachi Cobre Concert is Saturday at the King Center at 7 p.m. Tickets can purchase discounted only tickets here.

6. Celebrate Earth Day this weekend during Party for Our Planet

Meet fascinating critters, unleash your creativity with sustainable art and dive into the world of conservation. Plus, we have some amazing local organizations joining the party! The fun happens Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus. More info. here.

7. FoCoMx: A festival celebrating Northern Colorado Music

Head to Fort Collins’ largest live music event this weekend happening downtown on Friday and Saturday. Full schedule, as well as tickets and info. can be found here.