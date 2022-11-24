7 best things to do in Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 25-27, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Downtown Denver

Have family over for Thanksgiving? If you’d like to get a bit of exercise after the big meal, head over to downtown Denver to check out a great holiday light display at the Denver City and County building. Get pictures with family and friends and take a small stroll through the Denver Christkindl Market as we welcome the holiday season.

2. If you live in Littleton or close by, check out the annual Candlelight Walk

Littleton’s 38th annual Candlelight Walk will take place Friday, continuing the tradition of free hot cider, holiday entertainment, a parade down Main Street, and a visit from Santa. More information can be found here. Denver7's Anne Trujillo will emcee.

3. Head to Elitch Gardens for a great holiday light display (with great rides to boot!)

Stroll through the Elitch Gardens and get in the holiday spirit with over 200,000 square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more. More info. here.

4. Winter Wonderlights is in full force in Loveland

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights is back 2022 holiday season. This year’s festivities runs through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket is returning to Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23, 2022. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. More info. here.

6. Get ready to celebrate A Rocky Mountain Christmas in Parker

A family holiday tradition comes to life in “A Rocky Mountain Christmas” as Jim Curry performs music from John Denver’s many Christmas TV specials and albums, including holiday standards and John’s all-time hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” and “Back Home Again.” More info. here.

7. Make sure you have your sweet tooth ready for the Creede Chocolate Festival

The Creede Chocolate Festival is an annual two-day event beginning the Friday & Saturday after Thanksgiving. This event showcases luscious samples of chocolate specialties created by local business owners and individuals. More info. here.