7 best things to do in Colorado this Fourth of July weekend: July 5-7, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate the United States of America with another round of fireworks at Coors Field

If you missed the 4th of July fireworks show at Coors Field on Thursday, you’ve got one more chance to see the display this Friday at Coors Field. The show begins after the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Rockies.

2. Geek out with other comic and anime fans at Fan Expo Denver

Whether you’re into comics, sci-fi, horror anime, gaming or cosplay, you’ll definitely want to be at Fan Expo Denver. More than a dozen celebrities including Rainn Wilson (Dwight, “The Office”), Andy Serkis (Gollum, “LOTR”), Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester, “Supernatural”), Antony Starr (Homelander, “The Boys), and many more will be at the con this weekend. But the fun doesn’t end there. More info. on the event can be found here.

3. One of the most celebrated arts festivals in Denver is happening this weekend

Every year, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival showcases more than 250 juried artists from around the world during a weekend jam-packed with food, music, kids’ activities, art, and more — all in the heart of Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. The festival goes on from Friday through Sunday. More info. here.

4. Head to the mountains for more art!

The 41st annual Breckenridge July Art Festival is hosting more than 100 artists this weekend, each with their own unique style for a weekend celebration of art and community. The festival runs through Saturday at 505 South Park Avenue in Breckenridge.

Mountains More than 100 artists take over Breckenridge for 41st annual July Art Festival Ethan Carlson

5. Celebrate 102 years of the Greeley Stampede

Rustle up them doggies and head to Greeley, because the 101st annual Greeley Stampede is now underway. Rich in tradition and heritage dating back to the late 1800s, this year’s Stampede is once again packed with a full line-up of rodeos, concerts, carnivals and other events. The stampede goes on through July 7, 2024. Info and tickets can be found here.

6. The town of Granby is going all out for their Fourth of July celebration this weekend

Don't miss Granby's unforgettable 4th of July celebration! This quintessential small-town experience offers days of family fun, from thrilling rodeos and parades to free concerts and dazzling fireworks. The fun ends Saturday, though. More info. here.

7. Family Fun Concert: Green Eggs & Ham at Chautaqua Auditorium

Do you like Green Eggs and Ham? Musical storytellers Really Inventive Stuff return by popular demand, this time with their fully-staged adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s classic featuring Sam-I-Am. The event is taking place Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Morning Glory Dr. in Boulder. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7 best things to do in Colorado this Fourth of July weekend: July 5-7, 2024