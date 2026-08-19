Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive returns Saturday, Sept. 12

Have old or broken electronics to recycle? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive on for safe, responsible disposal in a convenient drive-through format.

Denver7 is partnering with ITAD Electronics Recyclers for the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, sponsored by Crusoe on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 7:00 a.m. to noon in Parking Lot H at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Quebec Street entrance) in Commerce City.

Bring TVs, computers, DVD players, VCRs, cellphones, fax machines, boom boxes, alarm clocks, small appliances and more. Almost anything that plugs into a wall or uses a battery can be recycled at this event.

Guests are strongly encouraged to remove all data from devices before bringing them to the event. (Details on how to do that follow below.) ITAD Electronics Recyclers will also destroy data on collected items through a three-pass wipe and/or physical destruction.

The cost is $5 per carload. Additional fees apply for the following items:



$5 for each LCD monitor

$20 for each LCD TV

$40 for each CRT TV/Monitor

$45 for each floor model printer

$75 for each DLP/Console/Projection TV

ITAD Electronics Recyclers has reduced its prices for this event, making it one of the least expensive ways to recycle electronics. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Why should I recycle my electronics?

By recycling electronics, you can save energy and landfill space while helping prevent pollution from electronic waste. Raw materials from electronics can also be repurposed for new devices. In Colorado, it is illegal to throw electronics in the trash.

Why do I have to pay to get my items recycled?

Some electronic devices contain chemicals that can be harmful to soil, groundwater and air if they are not handled properly. Safely processing electronics helps protect the environment and workers’ health and safety, so ITAD Electronics Recyclers will charge a small fee, with additional charges for some items, to help cover costs.

What can be recycled?

Anything that plugs into the wall or takes a battery, with the exclusion of a few items listed below.

What items cannot be recycled?

Broken or exposed CRT TV or projection TV tubes • Alkaline or household batteries • Large household appliances • Light bulbs • PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) ballasts or other PCB-containing material • Freon equipment, including refrigerators and air conditioners • Mercury or equipment containing mercury • Gasoline or other combustible fuel equipment • Pressurized tanks or canisters • Aerosol cans • Office furniture • Paper • Books • Cardboard • Plastic • Glass • Tires • Fluids • Paint • Solvents • Chemicals • Smoke detectors • Carbon monoxide detectors • Thermostats • Neon signs • Radioactive equipment or materials • Unsanitized health care or medical equipment • Items containing asbestos

How should I prepare my electronics to be recycled?

Before recycling a device, back up all data to the cloud, an external hard drive or a new device. Then reset the device using the instructions below:

For Windows-based computers: Type “reset” in the search bar in the lower left corner of the screen. Click “Reset this PC,” then “Get started” and “Remove everything.” Follow the prompts until completed.



For Apple computers: click here for complete instructions.



For Chromebooks and Android phones or tablets: Log out of the Google account, then complete a factory reset.



For Apple phones and tablets: Log out of the Apple ID account, then complete a factory reset. Click here for further instructions.

ITAD Electronics Recyclers will perform an additional three-pass data wipe and/or physically destroy all data-bearing items collected at this event.