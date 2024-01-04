Driver in crash that killed 6 expected to serve 18 months in jail

One of the drivers involved in a crash in Maryland that killed six has pleaded guilty to six counts of felony auto manslaughter. Melachi Brown appeared before a judge on June 6 and was given a pretrial home detention order. He was instructed not to drive or have contact with the victims' families, a judge said.

Although he has no prior criminal record, prosecutors argued for no bail. Lawyers claim Brown told police he was only going 60 mph. Evidence suggests that just five seconds before the crash he was traveling 122 mph in a 55-mph construction zone, and 111 mph at the time of impact.

"I understand the charges, I'm just not sure why I'm being charged with them," Brown said in court.

According to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, the state recommended a sentence of 10 years, and to suspend all but 3 months on each count for an aggregate sentence of 60 years, and to suspend all but 18 months. That is to be served at the local detention center, with 3 years of supervised probation upon his release.

The state also recommends he not drive during the period of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.

Brown will waive all pretrial detention credits at the time of sentencing, and will continue on the same terms and conditions as his pretrial release until his sentencing.

His sentencing has been delayed until March 28, 2024.

Lisa Lea, the other driver involved, will begin her trial on April 1, 2024.

This story was originally published by Dominick Philippe-Auguste at Scripps News Baltimore.

