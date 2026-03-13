Spring travel savings hacks, as gas prices and airfares rise

Gas prices are climbing, airfares are starting to head up and overall travel costs are expected to follow, all as a result of surging oil prices. But spring break still doesn't have to break the bank.

Experts say small adjustments — from skipping checked bags to shortening your trip — can make the difference between traveling and staying home.

Ken and Kim Fiske planned ahead, booking cheap tickets on a discount airline before the spring rush.

"We pack very light, and we just fly Frontier or Allegiant," Ken said.

The couple also avoids checking bags to cut costs.

"Quicker in and out, no checked bags," Kim said.

Traveler Rolando Collado tries to avoid inflated hotel prices in major cities.

"Certain cities like New York have convention fees and things like that," Collado said.

Traveling on a budget

According to digital savings site RetailMeNot, 61% of consumers are planning spring trips — up 13% from last year. However, travelers plan to spend less.

"We are in the era of the edited trip," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert at RetailMeNot. "People are still keeping that full experience, but they’re just trimming that excess."

Carls said minor changes can keep travel plans alive even on a tighter budget.

"Shortening the trip instead of canceling it, comparing similar destinations before locking your decision in," Carls said. "Look at the full cost of the trip. Not just your flights and hotels."

President of InteleTravel Tara Minson finds that more spring breakers are willing to sacrifice convenience for savings.

"Maybe they used to take nonstop flights only. Maybe they're willing to take that stopover, or maybe two stopovers, because it means substantial savings," Minson said.

Event site Mommy Poppins recommends several strategies for a more affordable spring break:



Drive instead of flying, keeping in mind recent gas price hikes

Bunking with friends or family

Preparing some meals

Looking for coupons or online savings

Affordable family-friendly trips

The site also suggests the following budget-friendly family destinations:



Washington, D.C.

Williamsburg

Pittsburgh

New Orleans

Niagara Falls

San Antonio

San Diego

Travel expert and PBS host Darley Newman adds Myrtle Beach to that list.

"Myrtle Beach is within a day's drive for nearly half of the U.S., so it's easy to get to," Newman said.

With the war in Iran threatening to make travel more costly, travelers are using every tool at their disposal to save.

"Book in advance, use frequent flyer miles, Amex membership miles, things like that," Collado said, so you don’t waste your money.

