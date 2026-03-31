‘Validating’ verdicts: After losing daughter, Colorado mom calls for more social media protections

DENVER — Last week, a jury in Los Angeles found Google-owned YouTube and Meta —the parent company of Facebook and Instagram — negligent for designing their platforms in a way that harms young people.

Colorado mom Lori Schott, who is from the small town of Merino in Logan County, was not a plaintiff but attended the trial. Her daughter Annalee died by suicide when she was 18 years old.

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Schott — who continues to call for more accountability from social media companies — said her daughter was struggling with depression when social media led her into a spiral.

Denver7 Lori Schott speaks after a verdict in Los Angeles found Meta and YouTube responsible for harming young users.

Meta and YouTube said they plan to appeal the Los Angeles jury’s decision.

Also last week, a jury in New Mexico found Meta liable for endangering children and misleading users about the safety of its platforms.

After returning to Colorado, Schott spoke with Denver7 Monday. She called the LA jury decision a day for her and other tragedy-stricken parents “to celebrate in memory of our kids.”

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“We don't want any of our children's losses to be in vain,” Schott said. “For me to sit in that courtroom and see the evidence that was not only in the courtroom in LA, but the courtroom in New Mexico, that they knew what they were doing, they were harming children, and they charged ahead for profits, was in my heart validating for myself, our family, what happened to Anna, and so many other families. Not [only] in the United States. This court case was heard around the world.”

Associated Press Lori Schott (left) reacts to a Los Angeles jury's decision finding Meta and YouTube responsible for harming young social media users.

Schott is part of a group advocating for federal legislation called the ‘Kids Online Safety Act’ that would require more protections for kids on social media platforms. Schott said, specifically, she supports the U.S. Senate version of the bill and “any other version is not acceptable” because of big tech’s influence.

“We need laws with teeth that protect kids,” Schott said. “You know, Big Tech has responsibility to us as parents. Their responsibility right now seems to just be making money. So we need something beyond that.”

Even though her daughter was not there to see the verdict, Schott said Annalee’s story is leading to change.

“She's a little girl that's made a big difference,” Schott said. “It was her day in court.”