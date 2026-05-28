Death Cab for Cutie, The Flaming Lips and My Morning Jacket are the headliners for the 2026 Outside Days festival in Denver this weekend.

The third annual three-day event kicks off this Friday on Denver's Auraria Campus. The celebration of outdoor community and culture features live music, documentary film screenings and dozens of inspirational speakers.

▶️ Watch: Denver7's Shannon Ogden talks with fest organizer CJ Jerard

Outside Days festival brings music, outdoor inspiration to Denver this weekend

Death Cab for Cutie, The Flaming Lips and My Morning Jacket top a lineup that also includes Cage the Elephant, Goth Babe, Tash Sultana, Japanese Breakfast, Dawes, Grouplove, Wildermiss, Eggy, Karina Rykman, Brothers of Brass, Girl Tones, N3ptune and The Mañanas.

Christopher "CJ" Jerard of Outside Days said the music draws attention, but the speaker lineup is equally ambitious, featuring 38 voices from the worlds of outdoor adventure, athletics, film and more.

"Alex Honnold. Ed O'Brien from Radiohead. Goth Babe, who is also on the main stage with us. Sasha Digiulian, Travis Rice, the snowboarder. Jessie Diggins the Olympian... all on stages talking about relevant stuff, how important it is to spend time outdoors," Jerard said.

The full speaker roster includes:

Alex Honnold, legendary climber

Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medalist, world champion and changemaker

José Andrés, chef, TV host and founder of World Central Kitchen

Alexi Pappas, Olympian, filmmaker, author and podcast host

Travis Rice, snowboarding legend and filmmaker

Sasha Digiulian, pro climber, writer and entrepreneur

Benjamin Gibbard, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, guitarist and ultra-marathon runner

Kimi Werner, freediving huntress

Ed O'Brien, songwriter and guitarist

Katie Burrell, comedian, actor and director

Rue Mapp, founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro

Goth Babe, musician and outdoor explorer

Scott Jurek, trail running pioneer

L. Renee Blount, adventure photographer, director and mountain athlete

Jeremy Jones, snowboarder and founder of Protect Our Winters

Rebecca Rusch, endurance athlete and Emmy Award winner

Keith Ladzinski, Emmy-nominated director and National Geographic photographer

Jim Morrison, ski mountaineer

Anna Gibson, Olympian and Brooks Trail athlete

Chris Benchetler, professional skier and artist

Kevin Sintumuang, editorial director of Outside Magazine

Adrian Ballinger, big mountain climber, skier and mountain guide

Eduardo Garcia, chef, storyteller and creator

Maureen "Mo" Beck, elite rock climber

Erick Cedeño, explorer, historian and cyclist

Tamra Davis, film, television and music video director

Paddy O'Connell, writer, multimedia producer and host

Emmett Malloy, filmmaker

Mito Habe-Evans, senior creative producer at NPR

Fitz Cahall, climber, writer and podcast host

Biju Thomas, host of Outside TV's "The Road Less Eaten"

Sarah Swallow, adventure cyclist and storyteller

Forrest VanTuyl, songwriter, poet and musician

Shelby Stanger, podcast host, journalist and author

Clint Pumphrey, curator of the Outdoor Recreation Archive

Courtney Coppinger, elite trail runner

Mary-Frances Heck, VP of media and business growth at Outside

Shelby Meade, founder and creative strategist at Hello-Shelby

Gally Mayer, CEO and co-founder of Buena Vida Specialty Coffee

Will Dunn, REI Co-op historian

Sierra Shafer, editorial director of lifestyle at Outside

Berne Broudy, journalist and filmmaker

Jenn Dice, president and CEO of PeopleForBikes

Megan Springate, queer archaeologist and historic preservation maven

Kenneth Chacón, pranayama and meditation instructor

Marcela Morales, qigong and yoga instructor and forest therapy guide

CJ Goulding, co-founder and executive director of Boyz N The Wood

Sydney Petersen, elite trail and mountain runner

Joshua J. Holland, biohacker and fitness trainer

Abby Levene, senior editor at Outside Run

Hannes Wingate, artist and wilderness guide

Perry Tancredi, head instructor and deputy director of Boulder Outdoor Survival School

Torsten Brinkema, filmmaker and photographer

Lars Brinkema, filmmaker and photographer

Heavy Crownz, hip-hop artist, farmer and community curator

Thosh Collins, indigenous community health expert

Fred Dreier, features editor at Outside Magazine

Liv Faris, executive producer at Brooks Running

Andrew Muse, professional athlete, photographer and filmmaker

Kicker Dog Muse, ultimate mountain dog

Abigail Wise, brand director at Outside

Adam Roy, editor-in-chief of Backpacker

Kathleen Rellihan, senior travel and culture editor at Outside

Ayana Underwood, senior health editor at Outside

Jessica Campbell-Salley, deputy editor at Outside

Alex Derr, outdoor advocate, marketer and storyteller

Jaime Jennings, office manager of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition

Danny Knoll, information manager of the Continental Divide Trail Coalition

Adam Davidson, founder and director of Grassroots Gravel

Karen Perez, community engagement manager at Freedom Service Dogs

Dr. Antonino Barbera, founder of the NeuroPong Project

Dr. Justin Ross, clinical psychologist and certified cycling and running coach

Jessica, drag entrepreneur

Foxxy, musician and drag performer

Talia Tucker, host, producer and performer

Nani Vishwanath, senior strategist for inclusive design at REI Co-op

Felony, drag performer

Jules, artist and dancer

Gabbi, herbalist, outdoor educator and content creator

Parker McMillan Bushman, CEO and founder of Ecoinclusive Strategies

John Hur, founder of Life Cocoon

Erin Melissa Dawicki, co-founder and CEO of LymeAlert

Zulma Terrones, founder of Life Stages

Ryan Ross, Boulder Outdoor Survival School instructor

Wade Balmer, senior manager of internal communications and community at The North Face

Stephon Matthews, teaching artist at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Company

Wyld Honeys, creative culinary studio

Kai Daniels, para-climber and adaptive sports instructor

Daniel Clarke, film director

Nelson Holland, outdoor advocate

The festival is open to all ages. Children 12 and under receive free entry.

More than 30,000 people attended last year's festival, and organizers expect even larger crowds this year. It's presented by Capital One and REI Co-op in partnership with the State of Colorado and Visit Denver.

Outside Days runs Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Tickets and more info can be found here