Ariana Grande ties Taylor Swift for major Billboard record

Ariana Grande is "switchin' positions" at the top of the charts.

With her new single "Yes, And?" the singer achieved her sixth No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, tying Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 debuts in history among female artists.

"Yes, And?" is Grande's first single off her upcoming album, "Eternal Sunshine," which is dropping March 8.

Grande wrote and produced her new single with Max Martin and ILYA. With this feat, Martin also makes history with the most No. 1s among producers, at 24, according to Billboard.

Both Tay and Ari are no strangers to the Billboard charts.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 23, 11am

Swift achieved her own sixth No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 debut in November, with "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault]," according to Billboard. Before then, the pop stars were again tied with five No. 1 debuts.

On Instagram, Grande thanked fans for the support on "Yes, And?"

"I am so so so so emotional," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me. It is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with, and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you!"

"Thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. You have no idea how much you mean to me! This is absolutely because of and entirely for you. Thank you!" she added.

Ariana also released a music video for her new single, which has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Taylor is gearing up for her return to the second international leg of The Eras Tour, kicking off in Tokyo next month.

SEE MORE: Ariana Grande announces she'll have a new album out in 2024

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

