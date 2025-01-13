Wish Wednesday recognizes incredible kids dealing with critical illnesses

Wish Wednesday launched on Denver7 in February 2022. Our hope with this segment is to recognize the incredible kids in our community dealing with critical illnesses, who may be in need of some extra positivity and share their stories.

Through Make-A-Wish Colorado, these children see wishes granted every year. From trips to Disney World, to receiving a camper so the whole family can explore the outdoors together, the bits of joy brought to our Wish Kids, we hope is a shining light in what can be a heartbreaking health struggle.

Every Wednesday in the 5pm newscast, we “shout out” a Wish Kid. This hopefully prompts a big smile as they see themselves on TV and highlights the great impacts of Make-A-Wish Colorado. Denver7 wants these strong, resilient and loving kids and their families to know the station and community are behind them.

You can watch past Wish Wednesday segments right here.

Starting in 2024, the segment is proudly sponsored by AVI Roofing.