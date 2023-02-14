Wish Wednesday marks one year anniversary

Denver7’s weekly Wish Wednesday segment proudly marks its one-year anniversary this February.

The segment, launched on Feb. 2, 2022, is a weekly shout-out to a young person in Colorado who is or has gone through a health battle and might be in need of some optimistic or positive thoughts sent their way. The segment airs every Wednesday during Denver7 news at 11am, in a partnership with Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Over the course of the year, Wish Wednesday has included special shout-outs by local ‘princess’ Snow White to a Disney-loving little girl, Make-A-Wish ‘wish heroes’ from the Englewood Police Department and other big supporters, a proclamation from Gov. Jared Polis, and more.

Video recaps of kids’ reactions also make it on air as part of Wish Wednesday.

Wish Wednesday has plenty of kiddos still to send shout-outs to, with big plans in 2023 including the reveal of an upcoming Make-A-Wish.

You can watch past Wish Wednesday segments right here.

Starting in 2023, the segment is proudly sponsored by Denver’s 1-800-GOT-JUNK.