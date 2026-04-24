Wings Over the Rockies® invites community to launch into the 2026 Space Race 5K

Wings Over the Rockies® Air & Space Museum invites runners, walkers, families and space enthusiasts of all ages to prepare for launch at the inaugural Space Race 5K on Sunday, May 10, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Wings Over the Rockies Space Race 5K. Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Ryan Fish will emcee the inaugural event.

“The Space Race 5K is more than a fun community event - it’s an opportunity to ignite curiosity, encourage movement and inspire the next generation of aerospace leaders,” said David Dickerson, president and CEO of Wings Over the Rockies. “By bringing families and space enthusiasts together in such a creative and accessible way, we’re helping people of all ages connect with the innovation, exploration, and possibilities that define aviation and space.”

This fun, family-friendly event is designed to bring the community together for an out-of-this-world experience celebrating innovation, movement and the spirit of flight. Participants can walk, jog, run or stroll the accessible course, with well-behaved, leashed pets welcome to join the fun.

The Space Race 5K kicks off with a festive “launch pad” start and rocket-style countdown, setting the stage for a fun morning. Costumes are encouraged, with participants invited to suit up as astronauts, aliens or space explorers while they chase the stars together.

After crossing the finish line, runners will “touch down” at the moon base, a space-themed post-race celebration featuring interactive activities, photo opportunities, and a vendor village for participants and spectators alike.

Proceeds from the Space Race 5K directly support Wings Over the Rockies’ mission to educate, inspire and excite people of all ages through aviation and space education programs.

Following the race, participants are encouraged to continue their journey inside the Air & Space Museum. Anyone who presents their race bib will receive 25% off museum admission, making it a full day of discovery and adventure for individuals and families.

For more information about event details and to register, visit WingsMuseum.org.

About Wings Over the Rockies:

Wings Over the Rockies is a Colorado-based nonprofit organization and the state’s official Air and Space Museum, committed to educating, inspiring and exciting all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. As one organization with two distinct locations, Wings offers complementary experiences for visitors. Located in Denver’s historic Lowry neighborhood, the Air & Space Museum serves as a home for aviation and space history. Established in 1994, this campus features more than 97,000 square feet of exhibits, including over 60 aircraft and spacecraft, alongside the stories of people and innovations that shaped flight. The Wings Over the Rockies Centennial campus offers a dynamic, functional aviation experience. Opened in 2018, this location features interactive exhibits, aviation programming, and active aircraft that fly in and out of the airport, giving visitors rare, up-close access to aircraft operations and the runway environment. Together, the two locations welcome visitors from all 50 states and more than 34 countries each year. For more information, visit WingsMuseum.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.