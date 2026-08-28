What Colorado Businesses Should Know About Retiring Technology Securely

When businesses replace computers, phones, servers and other technology, disposing of the equipment involves more than removing files or performing a factory reset. Data stored on retired devices may still be recoverable, creating potential risks for organizations that handle customer, employee or financial information.

According to Colorado-based ITAD Electronics Recyclers (IER), securely sanitizing data and recycling equipment are two separate steps. The company works with organizations across the Front Range to help ensure retired technology is processed through documented IT asset disposition procedures that address both data security and responsible electronics management.

Denver7 is partnering with IER on the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

Modern storage devices, including solid-state drives (SSDs) and NVMe storage, often require specialized sanitization methods. Industry guidance, including standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), recommends technology-specific approaches for data sanitization. IER uses certified enterprise data-erasure technology designed to support recognized sanitization methods for a variety of storage media.

Documentation also plays an important role in the process. For many businesses, especially those subject to regulatory requirements, cybersecurity insurance reviews or internal compliance policies, maintaining records of how data-bearing devices were handled can be critical. IER provides documentation tied to individual assets, creating records that businesses can retain as part of their IT asset disposition programs.

Secure data sanitization may also allow some equipment to remain eligible for reuse. Devices that can be successfully sanitized and tested may be redeployed, remarketed or donated rather than entering the recycling stream. Equipment that cannot be appropriately sanitized can be physically destroyed and recycled through approved downstream channels.

IER holds R2v3 certification, an independently audited standard for electronics reuse and recycling. The certification includes requirements related to data security, environmental practices, reuse and downstream management.

As more organizations manage technology across offices, remote work environments and multiple locations, establishing a documented process for retiring IT equipment can help protect sensitive information and maintain accountability throughout the disposition process.

Businesses with outdated computers, phones, storage devices or servers should inventory their equipment and review their IT asset disposition policies to ensure data-bearing assets are handled using appropriate sanitization or destruction methods and supported by documentation.

To learn more about IER, visit www.IERPro.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.