Whale of a Used Book Sale to offer thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and more

The Jefferson County Library Foundation’s fall 2025 Whale of a Used Book Sale will take place Oct. 16-19 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden. Shoppers visit three exhibit halls filled with thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and comic books. The sale also features vinyl records and themed gift baskets, along with rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Prices for books and media range from $0.50 to $3. Rare and collectible items and gift baskets are individually priced. Entry fee for the public is $5 for adults. Children under age 18 and SNAP recipients (with proof of eligibility) are admitted free. Shoppers can pay at the door or pre-pay online at www.whalesale.org.

The book sale opens Thursday evening, Oct. 16, with Friends-Only Preview Night (JCLF Friends membership required), followed by three days, Oct. 17-19, when the event is open to the public.

JCLF is once again partnering with Colorado State University Extension in Jefferson County on Sunday, Oct. 19, for a free Fall Family Fun Day from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This event will be held in the CSUE parking lot adjacent to the exhibit halls and will feature a bounce house, Trunk or Treat and hands-on family activities.

New for 2025, the Rotary Club of South Jeffco will offer a pancake breakfast for shoppers and visitors from 9:30 a.m.-noon in front of the exhibit halls. Cost is $10 per adult.

Fall 2025 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:

Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – JCLF FRIENDS ONLY Preview Night

Friday, Oct. 17, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Early Birds! Come in one hour early (8:00-9:00 a.m.) and shop the full day for $10 per adult.

Saturday, Oct. 18, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Half-Price Day for educators, Friends of the Library, and Jeffco employees (with ID).

Sunday, Oct. 19, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. – Bag Day! A grocery-sized bag of books and/or media is just $10.

In addition to providing books and media materials, the Whale of a Used Book Sale also offers many volunteer opportunities – cashiering, table tidying and cart running. Volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift at set-up, during the sale and afterward for post-sale clean-up.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has a 23-year history of offering more than 90,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records plus many more items at each sale. These events enable JCLF to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs and services offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

These sales not only recirculate good books and media back into our Jeffco community, they also keep quality reusable items out of our landfills.

For more information on JCLF’s Whale of a Used Book Sale, visit www.whalesale.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.