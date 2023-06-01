Whale of a Used Book Sale takes place June 1-4 at Jeffco Fairgrounds

The Jefferson County Library Foundation announces that its spring 2023 Whale of a Used Book Sale is scheduled for June 1-4 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Avenue in Golden. At the sale, booklovers and bargain hunters can dive into three exhibit halls brimming with gently used books, CDs, DVDs, comic books, themed gift baskets, and vinyl records, along with rare books and one-of-a-kind collectibles.

“This is one of the most popular used book sales in the state,” said JCLF Board Vice President Deborah Deal. “In fact, many of our regular shoppers come from out of state to scoop up our low-cost books, media materials and themed gift baskets.”

The sale opens Thursday evening, June 1, with Friends-Only Preview Night (for Friends of the Library), followed by three days (June 2-4) when the event is open to the public. Sale prices range from $.50 to $3. Rare and collectible items are individually priced.

Spring 2023 Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:

• Thursday, June 1, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. – FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY ONLY Preview Night

• Friday, June 2, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Early Birds! Come in one hour early (8:00 to 9:00 a.m.) for $10 per adult!

• Saturday, June 3, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends and Jeffco Employees (with ID)

• Sunday, June 4, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Bag Day! A grocery-sized bag of books is just $8

There is an entry fee of $5 per day for adults. Children under age 18 are free. Shoppers can sign up and pay online or pay at the door. Pre-payment can be made at www.whalesale.org. New this year, adults who produce their SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) card or show proof for their children to receive free/reduced school lunches will receive free admission on Saturday only, June 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more than 20 years, and at each individual event, JCLF’s Whale of a Used Book Sales have offered more than 80,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and many more items. These sales enable the Foundation to raise thousands of dollars in support of the many free programs, events and activities offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

For more information on the Whale of a Used Book Sale, or if you would like to volunteer or become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075.

About the Jefferson County Library Foundation

The Jefferson County Library Foundation and Friends of the Library work to support and enrich the capabilities, resources and services of Jefferson County Public Library through fundraising and advocacy efforts that benefit the community. The Friends of Jefferson County Public Library is a county-wide organization dedicated to enhancing the programs and resources of our libraries. For more information, visit www.jeffclf.org.

