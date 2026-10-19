Whale of a Used Book Sale returns to Jeffco Fairgrounds Oct. 22-25

The Jefferson County Library Foundation will host its fall 2026 Whale of a Used Book Sale from Oct. 22-25 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds in Wheat Ridge. This semiannual event features three exhibit halls filled with gently used books, CDs, DVDs and comic books, along with vinyl records, rare books, collectibles and themed gift baskets.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Jefferson County Library Foundation and the Whale of a Used Book Sale.

The sale begins with a Friends-Only Preview Night on Thursday, Oct. 22, followed by three public sale days. Prices for most items range from 50 cents to $5.50, while rare and collectible items and gift baskets are individually priced.

Fall 2026 Whale of a Used Book Sale hours are:



Thursday, Oct. 22, 6:00-8:00 p.m. – Friends-Only Preview Night

Friday, Oct. 23, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Early Bird Admission available from 8:00-9:00 a.m. for $10 per adult

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. – Half-Price Day for educators, Friends and Jefferson County employees with ID

Sunday, Oct. 25, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. – Bag Day, with a grocery-sized bag of books available for $12

Admission is $5 per day for adults. Children younger than 18 and SNAP recipients are admitted free. Attendees may register and pay online in advance or purchase admission at the door.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has been held for more than 20 years and offers more than 90,000 donated and gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and other items for sale. Funds raised through the spring and fall sales support free programs offered by Jefferson County Public Library.

Click here for more information about – and tickets for – the Whale of a Used Book Sale, volunteer opportunities or becoming a Friend of the Library.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.