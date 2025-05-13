Whale of a Used Book Sale offers a wide selection of gently used books and other media

The Jefferson County Library Foundation’s spring 2025 Whale of a Used Book Sale takes place May 29 through June 1 at the Jeffco Fairgrounds, located at 15200 W. 6th Ave. in Golden. The event offers a wide selection of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, comic books, themed gift baskets, vinyl records, rare books, and collectibles at affordable prices ranging from $0.50 to $3. Rare items and gift baskets are individually priced.

The spring Whale of a Used Book Sale dates and times are:



Thursday, May 29, 6:00-8:00 p.m.: Friends-Only Preview Night

Friday, May 30, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Early Birds can enter at 8 a.m. for $10

Saturday, May 31, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Half-Price Day for Educators, Friends, and Jeffco Employees with ID

Sunday, June 1, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: Bag Day—$10 per grocery-sized bag of books



On Sunday, June 1, attendees can also visit the neighboring CSU Extension in Jefferson County to learn about the Master Gardener program and tour the gardens. This activity is free and open to the public.



Admission to the book sale is $5 per day for adults, with free entry for children under 18. Shoppers can pay online at www.whalesale.org or at the door. Adults with a SNAP card or proof of children's free/reduced lunch eligibility receive free admission each day.

The event also provides volunteer opportunities in roles such as cashiering, table tidying, and cart running. Volunteers earn two free books for each four-hour shift worked. This is suitable for corporate groups or civic clubs supporting public libraries.

The Whale of a Used Book Sale has offered more than 80,000 items over the years, raising funds for Jefferson County Public Library's programs and services.

For more information, to volunteer, or to become a Friend of the Library, visit www.whalesale.org or call 303-403-5075.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.