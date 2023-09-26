Western States Cancer Research – NCORP presents the 6th Annual Rock with the Docs fundraiser

Western States Cancer Research – NCORP (formerly Colorado Cancer Research Program) presents the 6th Annual Rock with the Docs fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, from 6:30-9:00 PM at Clancy’s Irish Pub, located at 7000 W. 38th Ave. This will be a lively evening for all ages filled with tasty food, libations, and a rockin’ night of live music provided by In Limbo, a band comprised of local doctors exchanging their stethoscopes for guitars, drums and keyboards.

Proceeds from this event help Western State Cancer Research – NCORP provide more access to life-changing cancer clinical trials and research in local communities. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Western States Cancer Research – NCORP began as a vision of local oncologists who wanted to ensure Colorado residents could benefit from cancer clinical research. Today, WSCR-NCORP partners with hospitals, community clinics and physicians throughout Colorado, Kentucky, Washington and Alaska. With strong partnerships they can deliver innovative cancer treatment, symptom control and prevention in these communities.

WSCR-NCORP’s research and innovation have contributed to the fight against this devastating disease, yet we continue to lose more than 600,000 Americans annually. Your support can help define the next era of the War on Cancer and instill hope and compassion into the battle fought by millions of Americans every day.

When asked about his participation in a clinical trial and the impact on helping future cancer patients, Ed Brandon responded, “Absolutely YES…YES! I know clinical trials will help cancer patients in the future and I’m proof: one of the trial drugs my father-in-law was on is now considered standard treatment for CLL and was included in my treatment. My participation in this trial was very important to me because I feel it will help others who have CLL and hopefully help us one day find a cure.”

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

