Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across Colorado raise money and awareness

Loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s disease will gather across the state this fall for 13 Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

These events will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. Collectively, the 13 Colorado Walks have a target of more than $2.6 million.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. Denver7 Reporter Colin Riley will emcee the Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Denver’s City Park.

There are nearly 91,000 Coloradans among more than 7.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Melissa Schneider, director of the Denver Walk. “Every dollar we can raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,150 projects with over $430 million in 57 countries on six continents.

Walk in Denver

The Denver Walk to End Alzheimer’s will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at Denver City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. Registration opens at 8 a.m.

The Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s events this fall will be held on:



Saturday, Aug. 23 in Sterling

Saturday, Sept. 13 in Fort Mo4gan, Steamboat Springs, Pueblo and Delta

Saturday, Sept. 20 in Denver and Eagle

Saturday, Sept. 27 in Colorado Springs and Durango

Saturday, Oct. 4 in Boulder and Greeley

Sunday, Oct. 5 in Fort Collins

Saturday, Oct. 11 in Grand Junction

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the 13 Colorado Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to www.alz.org/walk. For more information, contact Melissa Schneider at meschneider@alz.org or 720-244-5522.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease



90,800 Coloradans are among 7.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined

Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased 145%, while deaths from heart disease have declined 7%

Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s – and two-thirds of the family caregivers

In Colorado alone, more than 178,000 family members and friends are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 309 million hours of support in 2024 valued at more than $8.2 billion

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.