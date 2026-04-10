Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado event to raise funds to fill gaps and mobilize support for outdoor stewardship

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, one of the state’s oldest outdoor stewardship organizations, will host its annual spring fundraiser, Naturally United: Colorado Vintage, on Wednesday, May 6, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Balistreri Vineyards in north Denver.

This year’s event celebrates 42 years of caring for Colorado’s outdoor places while bringing together volunteers, donors, partners and community members for an evening of connection, reflection and impact. With a nostalgic “Colorado Vintage” theme, attendees are encouraged to take a walk down memory lane and come dressed in retro outdoor style, from ‘80s ski gear and fanny packs to vintage fleeces and classic VOC apparel.

Denver7 is a proud partner of VOC’s Naturally United event.

“Naturally United is more than a celebration. It’s a critical opportunity for our community to come together and ensure this work continues,” said Kim Gagnon, VOC’s director of marketing and communications. “Each year, there are essential projects across Colorado that don’t have dedicated funding but are still urgently needed. Support from this event helps VOC step in to fill those gaps and make sure these projects happen.”

The evening will feature local food and beverages, live music from former VOC staff member Dan Williams and the Cottonwood Drifters, interactive fundraising activities and the closing of VOC’s online auction, which opens April 23. Attendees will also hear how community support directly fuels VOC’s ability to respond to emerging needs and deliver meaningful conservation work across the state.

VOC organizes more than 100 volunteer projects on public lands each year, engaging thousands of volunteers in building and maintaining trails, restoring habitats, improving access to outdoor spaces and supporting community food systems. While volunteer power drives this work, financial support is essential to plan, equip and implement projects, especially those that lack traditional funding sources.

Funds raised through Naturally United help ensure VOC can continue to meet these needs, supporting projects that protect Colorado’s landscapes, strengthen communities, expand access to the outdoors and motivate people to take an active role in caring for Colorado.

In addition to celebrating impact, the event highlights one of VOC’s greatest strengths: the relationships and sense of community built through volunteering.

To learn more about VOC and purchase tickets for Naturally United: Colorado Vintage, visit voc.org/naturally-united-2026.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.