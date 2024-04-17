Viva Southwest to co-host Festival Garibaldi, celebrating Mexican music, dance, food, and more

The Latino Cultural Arts Center and Metropolitan State University of Denver, Music Department are excited to announce internationally renowned recording artists Mariachi Cobre to headline this year’s Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference. They are also thrilled to partner with Empowered to co-host Festival Garibaldi for a weekend celebrating Mexican music, dance, food, education, and entertainment.

The 6th Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference is for musicians of all ages and backgrounds across armonia & guitarron, trumpet, violin and voice. Workshops will be led by Mariachi Cobre along with Master Educators across the country including Dr. Jeff Nevin and Dr. Lorenzo Trujillo and others.

The weekend includes activities on Auraria Campus for the entire family/community, including workshops, Mariachi and dance performances, and a headlining concert with Mariachi Cobre at the King Center. This year, Viva Southwest is proud to partner with Empowered to co-host Festival Garibaldi, a free community festival celebrating local Denver Mariachi and Folklorico groups. Festival-goers can enjoy over 25 performances showcasing traditional music and dance, making it a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture.

Spring Conference, Mariachi Educator Workshop & Ensemble Masterclasses

Friday, April 19-Saturday, 20, 2024 at Auraria Campus • 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The community is invited to a free community festival & experience Disney's premiere Mariachi Cobre who will lead the conference culminating with a ticketed concert. The weekend includes free and paid activities on Auraria Campus for the entire community.

Festival Garibaldi • April 19, 2024 • 5:00-10:00 p.m.

The conference will partner with Empowered to co-host Festival Garibaldi, a free community festival celebrating local Denver Mariachi and Folklorico groups inspired by the famous plaza in Mexico City. Festival-goers can enjoy over 25 performances showcasing traditional music and dance, making it a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture.

Mariachi Cobre Concert • April 20, 2024 • 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Viva Southwest Mariachi Conference will present a Night with Mariachi Cobre at the King Center on the Auraria Campus. Tickets available for purchase, proceeds will benefit Mariachi education for years to come.

For more information, visit www.LCAC-Denver.org.

