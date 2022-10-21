Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado honors local Black and African American heroes

The mission of the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado is “to continuously improve the professional and social trajectory of minority leaders through effective leadership training.”

To date, the organization has graduated over 400 fellows from its flagship ULFC Connect Leadership program. These alumni are mobilized to use what they have learned from the program, their influence, as well as their personal and professional roles to connect with community and address challenges creating barriers to everyone being able to thrive.

This year, ULFC’s service efforts helped 40 metro area students with athletic fees so they could participate in youth sports; provided support to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College for 60 students to experience both Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Serving Institutions; held several mental health awareness events which included a 5k run in partnership with the Aurora Town Center; and provided food and resources to over 600 unhoused neighbors.

Denver7 is proud to partner with ULFC, which recently honored 10 heroes from the Black and African American community, including: Jerome LaNier, Hugh Lindsay, Mikoyan Watson and Herman White Sr.; Justin Adams, Joshalynn Green Turner, Jasper Armstrong and Dianne Myles; Chris Christmas and Rosalind "Bee" Harris.

For more information about ULFC or to apply for the 2023 leadership program please visit www.ulfcolorado.org.