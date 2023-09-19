Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado celebrates work championing equity, promoting leadership development

The Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado will host its Annual Leadership and Legacy Gala on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The event celebrates another year of ULFC championing equity, serving in the community’s interest, and in its primary work: promoting the leadership development of Colorado’s emerging Black and African American leaders.

This year ULFC celebrates a legacy of leadership in the Black community with the theme: Renaissance a Mile High: Welcome to the Harlem of the West. This theme pays tribute to the rich history and contributions of Black Denver that earned us the name the Harlem of the West.

The event will honor the excellence of leaders who have a commitment to community while excelling in leadership, business, civics, and service. Honorees include: Cleo Parker Robinson, Rich Lewis, Dr. Dedrick Sims, Nicole Jones, Brandon Bruce, Marsha Nelson and Roman Hallowell.

Denver7 is proud to partner with ULFC on this event, and Denver7 Anchor/Reporter Micah Smith will emcee the event.

Since its founding in 2007, the Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado has successfully graduated nearly 450 leaders, provided $225,000 in scholarships for program participants and community members, completed 39 community service projects, and has cultivated African American elected officials, CEOs, philanthropic giving organizations, board members, and much more. Their mission is to prepare the next generation of leaders today and to create a pipeline of talented leaders ready to serve, promote, affect change, and work to ensure Colorado’s workforce reflects its communities.

To learn more about ULFC and the event, visit www.ULFColorado.org.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.

