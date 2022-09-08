Two Big Dig events to raise money for childhood cancer research

DENVER – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Cancer Society is hosting two Big Dig events in Colorado. Big Dig is a unique family experience which gives adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, the opportunity to operate heavy machinery, while raising funds for childhood cancer research.

Sponsors and ticket holders become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Explore large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size to play with in a festive, fair-like atmosphere.

Big Dig Northern Colorado - September 10, 9am-1pm, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, 4444 Ritchie Drive, Longmont

“4Rivers Equipment is incredibly proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for the Big Dig Event,” said Hannah Ross, 4Rivers Equipment Marketing Manager. “This event hits two of our favorite things, giving back to the community and equipment. Our teams love supporting this event and enjoy sharing the excitement of machinery with little kids and big kids alike. 4Rivers Equipment is truly digging for a cure with the American Cancer Society. The Big Dig is an incredible fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research.”

About 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. On average over 200 children will be diagnosed with cancer every week in the United States. Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 85% of children with cancer now survive 5 years or more. Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents. About 1,050 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2022. As of August 1, 2021, 43 active multi-year grants for a total of $26 million are currently being funded by ACS specific to childhood cancer.

Tickets to the events are $15 for an individual or $50 for a Family 4-Pack. Childhood cancer survivors are our honored guest and will each receive 4 complimentary tickets to the event. For more information, contact Heidi Weisman at Heidi.weisman@cancer.org

For more information about the Big Dig of Northern Colorado, visit http://acsengage.org/bigdignoco.

For more information about Big Dig Denver visit http://acsengage.org/bddenver