Tradition and community take center stage at Día de los Muertos in Civic Center Park

Día de los Muertos returns to Civic Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Presented by the Civic Center Conservancy, this event is a free community celebration honoring the presence of ancestors and passed loved ones through art, music, dance, food and cultural traditions. With Denver Botanic Gardens as the title sponsor, the event is produced in partnership with Manos Sagrados, with Founder and Jefa Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo, serving as Artistic & Cultural Director.

Joining the creative team are Santiago Jaramillo of Westwood Community’s D3 Arts and Celesté Martinez of Colorful Colorado Collaborations. Together, they will bring an authentic, music-forward celebration inspired by Oaxacan traditions to the heart of downtown Denver.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Civic Center Conservancy and Día de los Muertos.

“Día de los Muertos is a time to reflect, remember, and celebrate through ornately constructed altars and other artistic displays, delicious food and beverage, and uniting together as a community,” said Eric Raya-Steinbeiss, Civic Center Conservancy’s director of community partnerships & activation. “By working with incredible partners, we’re creating a space where Denverites and visitors alike can experience and honor the depth of Mexican culture and centuries-old traditions with our community.”

This year’s celebration will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. It will feature community altars created by local nonprofits and organizations, large-scale art installations and performances that include live music and dance. A curated marketplace will showcase handcrafted artisan goods, clothing, accessories and kids’ items, while food and beverage vendors highlight traditional Latin flavors. Attendees are also invited to contribute to a community ofrenda, offering a shared space of remembrance and connection.

“Manos Sagrados is excited to work with D3 Arts and Colorful Colorado Collaborations for Día de losMuertos at Civic Center, inspired by Oaxacan celebration and tradition, and showcasing local art, music and business,” said Trujillo. “With the support of Civic Center Conservancy, we will have a variety of ways to honor our ancestors, our community and each other.”

To learn more, visit www.civiccenterpark.org/dia-de-los-muertos .

About Civic Center Conservancy

Civic Center Conservancy is an independent nonprofit dedicated to keeping Denver’s Civic Center Park active and thriving for all. The Conservancy attracts people to the park, supports the park’s upkeep and ensures it meets the needs of anyone who gathers there for today and for the future. Learn more about their work, support their mission and explore their calendar of events at www.civiccenterpark.org .

