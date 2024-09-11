The Melanoma Research Foundation welcomes back Denver7's Mike Nelson for 13th Annual Denver Gala

The Melanoma Research Foundation will host its 13th annual Denver Gala on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 at Infinity Park Event Center. This year’s event will recognize the tremendous scientific and treatment advancements that have benefited the melanoma community, honor melanoma patients, thrivers, caregivers and clinicians and raise critical funds enabling the MRF to extend its critical mission. The gala welcomes the return of Emmy award-winning broadcaster, Denver7 Chief Meteorologist and melanoma advocate, Mike Nelson, as the gala emcee.

“This Gala is nothing short of a beautiful celebration of the incredible progress we’ve already achieved and the opportunity to fund the future progress that lies ahead,” said Mike Nelson. “This event holds a special place in my heart, especially this year as we will be honoring my sister Nancy and her fight against melanoma.”

Denver7 is a proud partner of the MRF Denver Gala.

Gala attendees and donors will have a profound impact and create a legacy of hope for future generations affected by melanoma. Collectively, funds raised will support innovative research, patient support programs, educational outreach and advocacy efforts.

As a key component of the event, Bristol Myers Squibb will be honored with the Corporate Responsibility Award in recognition of their exceptional dedication and significant contributions to melanoma treatments and patient care. In October 2015, BMS’ Opdivo and Yervoy combination regimen was the first Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United States and the European Union.

The MRF will present and honor Robert Breeze, MD from UCHealth Neurosciences Center with the Humanitarian Award for his dedication to fighting melanoma through exemplary patient care, cutting edge research and scientific leadership. The MRF will also celebrate Kelly Gallagher-Abbott, David A. Henry and Nancy Nelson (posthumous), accepted on her behalf by brother Mike Nelson for the bravery they exemplified in facing melanoma. Lisa Twining, BSN, RN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Sarah Cannon will receive the Compassionate Care Award in recognition of her unparalleled dedication and compassion in which she treats her patients.

Gala attendees will celebrate the melanoma community through a seated dinner, an exciting auction featuring unique items and experiences including a signed Cale Makar Jersey, hike and paint outings all the way to Hamilton tickets, special presentations and an exciting Fund-a-Grant that will help enable the next groundbreaking treatment.

The MRF thanks the dedicated gala co-chairs including Stephen C. Ho, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist at AboutSkin and Ryan M. Weight, DO, MS, Medical Director for The Melanoma and Skin Cancer Institute as well as the host committee, financial sponsors and in-kind sponsors and supporters who collectively contribute to the development of this 13th annual Denver Gala.

Learn more about the Denver Gala and to purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about MRF, visit www.melanoma.org.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis, and the treatment of melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a committed advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.