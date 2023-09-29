The Latino Cultural Arts Center’s Ofrendas offers 16 free community art workshops, in-school programming

The Latino Cultural Arts Center is celebrating the fourth year of Ofrendas, focusing on the Indigenous theme of duality or "Tloque Nahuaque," (Nahuatl Uto-Aztecan) with 16 free community art workshops as well as in-school programming from Sept. 26 through Oct. 31.

Ofrendas is a multi-faceted celebration of the ancient native and contemporary Meso-American traditions behind Día de los Muertos. It is an invitation to co-create with local and international artisans, while celebrating and honoring our ancestors through raising awareness about grief, healing, and resilience.

Ofrendas bridges the cultural arts and mental wellness through the making of hand-made altar items. These items honor the past and present while celebrating the lives of loved ones. Workshops will be hosted across Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

From August through November, LCAC is partnering with D3 Arts, DCIS, Valverde Elementary School, West High School, local artists, educators and venues across the Denver Metro Area to provide FREE community art workshops and in-school programming. Participants of all ages will create masks, candles, frames, and sugar skulls while learning about different traditions associated with Día de los Muertos.

The Ofrendas 2023 Theme: Tloque Nahuaque

Ofrendas 2023 is centered on the concept of "Tloque Nahuaque," (Nahuatl Uto-Aztecan) emphasizing our sacred interconnectedness and balance with contrasting elements in life. Workshops will highlight the duality of joy and sorrow, light and darkness, through ceremony and ritual while helping us to find balance and peace within ourselves. Throughout the Fall, Ofrendas invites participants to weave remembrance, gratitude, and cultural customs both ancient and contemporary. The goal is to preserve ancestral memory along with a sense of place and belonging through altar-making practices that are to be respected and admired for the generational healing they have brought for thousands of years.

Honor Loved Ones with Handmade Altar Offerings at the LCAC’s Ofrendas Mercado

The LCAC’s award-winning boutique, Hijos del Sol, is alive with festive and colorful new items for our Ofrendas Mercado. The boutique will be open on Saturdays, Sept. 23 and Oct.14, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., at 2715 W. 8th Ave. in Denver.

The Mercado carries a wide selection of high-quality and authentically handmade items for your altar. Whether you are building your altar for the first time or continuing a cherished family tradition, the Ofrendas Mercado is your opportunity to find unique offerings to honor your loved ones. While here, you can also find the best curated selection of apparel, home decor, accessories, folk art, and more! Hijos del Sol proudly supports local, international and Indigenous artisans from across the Americas. If you are unable to attend the Ofrendas Mercado, you can request a private shopping appointment by calling 303-946-8873. You can browse the shop online at www.lcac-denver.org.

Ofrendas FREE Workshop Schedule

These workshops are free though registration is required. Click here to register for the FREE Ofrendas workshops.

Ofrendas 2023: Corona Wreaths Workshop

For All Ages | Free Event | Lite Snacks Provided

Learn about the importance of the Cempasúchil (marigold) in Dia de los Muertos traditions and how celebrating our ancestors with our families is a source of strength and wellness. Partake in this beautiful tradition of making flower wreaths to place on your home altar.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023: Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax, Denver, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Ofrendas 2023: Calaveritas Workshop

For All Ages | Free Event | Lite Snacks Provided

Sugar Skulls are a delightfully sweet way to remember those we love. Come celebrate and honor your loved ones with us while you create and decorate a sugar skull and learn about this traditional craft.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023: Sun Valley Kitchen, 1260 Decatur St., Denver, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023: Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax, Denver, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023: Denver Public Library: Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch, 1498 Irving St., Denver, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023: Denver Public Library: Montbello Branch, 12955 Albrook Dr., Denver, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Ofrendas 2023: La Luz de los Muertos Workshop

For All Ages | Free Event | Lite Snacks Provided

Through which light would you like to be remembered? Candles have been used to honor and illuminate our celebrations for over 5,000 years. Join us in decorating a candle that guides those you cherish from this world to the next.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023: Raíces Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax, Denver, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Ofrendas 2023: Recuérdame Workshop

For All Ages | Free Event | Lite Snacks Provided

Create a faux-tin picture frame that brilliantly catches the light from candles and give us a physical place to celebrate our most cherished moments and people. Learn more about this traditional craft while learning about the important role photographs have in Día de los Muertos.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2023: Belmar Library, 555 S. Allison Pkwy, Lakewood, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023: Denver Public Library: Hadley Branch, 1890 S. Grove Street, Denver, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Ofrendas 2023: Alebrijes Workshop

For All Ages | Free Event | Lite Snacks Provided

Alebrijes are fantastical animals created from a feverish dream and transformed into spiritual guides. These magnificent and colorful creatures are believed to be guides and protectors. Connect with your spiritual side while you make your own Alebrije!

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023: Dilly Dally DIY, 312 Fourth Street, Castle Rock, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

About The Latino Cultural Arts Center

LCAC Mission: The mission of the Latino Cultural Arts Center is to develop, elevate and showcase the artistic and intellectual contributions of Latinos by centering, celebrating, and activating Latinidad. The LCAC provides education, training, mentoring, and incubation for emerging creatives specializing in visual, digital, performing, musical, culinary, and literary arts.

LCAC Vision: The LCAC imagines a Cultural Campus rooted in the Latino experience that serves a multi-generational audience, merging artistic and cultural development with economic empowerment to support artists, youth, families, educators, and the broader local and regional community. Through exhibitions, workshops, events, and performances, the LCAC creates a vibrant, socially conscious arts ecosystem that creates belonging through place-keeping, cements cultural legacy, and activates Latinidad as a vehicle for civic dialogue and social change.



LCAC Values: Imaginative Excellence, Cultural Courage, Collective Impact, and Latinidad.

To learn more, visit www.LCAC-Denver.org.