The Broadway Halloween Parade is happening Oct. 21

DENVER — The annual Broadway Halloween Parade is back for its 7th year on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. with more than a dozen hearses, 20 hot rods, horses, ghostbusters, zombies, giant skeletons and tons of spooky creatures.

The parade travels down Broadway from 5th to Alameda Avenue. Parking will be restricted on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon until 8 pm.

Presented by the Broadway Merchants Association, the annual parade is a community and family-friendly event held in the eclectic and funky heart of Broadway. The event is centered around bringing residents and businesses together to celebrate fall and the Halloween season. Small businesses on Broadway view this as an unofficial kick-off to the holiday season.

All attendees (including dogs) are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing a Halloween costume.

Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will be there to emcee the festivities. Denver7 is a proud partner of the Broadway Halloween Parade.

“The Broadway Halloween Parade is my family’s favorite event of the year, and the best way to kick off Halloween,” said City Councilmember Flor Alvidrez. “I can’t wait to see what funky and spooky floats the community comes up with this year.”

“The parade is a great way to bring together and showcase the uniqueness of local Broadway businesses,” said Broadway Merchants Association President Luke Johnson.

The Broadway Halloween Parade depends on volunteers and is still looking for volunteers to make sure the parade runs smoothly and safely.

For more information and to sign up to volunteer, visit TheBroadwayHalloweenParade.com.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.