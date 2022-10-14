Tepeyac Community Health Center presents Fiesta on the Plaza

Tepeyac Community Health Center will celebrate 27 years of commitment to caring for the community with Fiesta on the Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at ReelWorks Denver.

Fiesta on the Plaza is a cultural extravaganza that celebrates the accomplishments of Tepeyac and the wide array of services Tepeyac provides to the community. Proceeds from this event go to support the integrated services provided by Tepeyac’s staff, including its medical, dental, behavioral health and chronic disease management services.

This year’s event will highlight Tepeyac’s new clinical facility, which will be opening in early 2023. Fiesta on the Plaza includes a cocktail hour, seated dinner, cultural performances and several ways for guests to support Tepeyac through donations and other contributions.

Denver7 is proud to be the television partner for Fiesta on the Plaza. Denver7 Anchor Anne Trujillo will emcee the event which includes an exciting cultural dance performance representing Día de los Muertos by world class dance company, ArtistiCO.

