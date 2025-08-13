Tennyson Center’s Mile High Q & Groove turns 15 with an 80s bash

Tennyson Center for Children is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its Mile High Q & Groove event on Friday, Sept. 12 at Mile High Station in Denver. This year’s event is 80s themed and will feature a live performance by local 80s tribute musicians, The 6 Million Dollar Band.

For 15 years, people have gathered annually at this event to champion Colorado children and families, and this year offers another meaningful opportunity to come together and give back. Guests will enjoy food, drinks and the concert, all while supporting a powerful cause: improving the mental health and wellness of those impacted by trauma and other adverse experiences.

Tickets are $110 and include admission, the concert, a full barbecue dinner and drinks.

Proceeds from Mile High Q & Groove benefit Tennyson Center, a Colorado institution with over 120 years of providing hope and healing. Tennyson Center opened in 1904 as an orphanage for children in Colorado. Over the years, Tennyson has evolved to improve the mental health and wellness of those impacted by trauma and other adverse experiences. They build stronger and healthier families by addressing various mental health and behavioral challenges through intensive therapy, personalized education, and residential services.

