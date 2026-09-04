Taste of Fort Collins returns with live music, food and family activities

Taste of Fort Collins will return to Washington Park on Sept. 26-27, bringing together live music, food vendors, local businesses and family activities for a weekend community festival.

The annual event will feature national music acts, local performers, restaurant offerings and activities for all ages. The festival is scheduled to run from noon to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Headlining performances on the Pedersen Stage include Modest Mouse at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Lil Jon at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Additional local and regional artists will perform throughout the weekend.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Taste of Fort Collins.

Attendees can sample food from local restaurants and regional food trucks while enjoying craft beer from Odell Brewing Co. and New Belgium Brewing, as well as cocktails from Seed & Spirit Distilling. The festival marketplace will also feature local businesses and artisan vendors.

Families can visit the Kids Zone, which will include rides, face painting and interactive games and activities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TasteOfFortCollins.com Additional event information is available on the Taste of Fort Collins website.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.