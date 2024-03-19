Taste of Fort Collins returns with a flavorful lineup for 2024

Taste of Fort Collins will return to Washington Park on June 8 and 9, 2024. This annual event offers two days filled with food, local artisans and live music.

Since its inception, Taste of Fort Collins has been a highlight on the Northern Colorado city's event calendar, bringing together residents and visitors alike to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of culinary delights and live entertainment. This year, attendees can once again immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of flavors and talents that define Fort Collins.

Taste of Fort Collins Event Highlights:

Gourmet Delights. Guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights as local food trucks and concessionaires showcase their most tantalizing offerings. From savory to sweet, there's something to satisfy every palate.



Vendor Marketplace. Attendees will discover the creativity and craftsmanship of Fort Collins' talented artisans as they explore unique handmade goods and treasures while supporting local creators. The event also features many local businesses, offering a great opportunity to shop local.



Live Music. Guests will be entertained by an electrifying lineup of musical performances. Headlining the event are Andy Grammer and Rick Ross, promising shows that will have attendees dancing the night away.



Ticket Information:

Tickets for Taste of Fort Collins are on sale now. New this year: VIP tickets will be sold for each Saturday and Sunday.

Taste of Fort Collins’ charitable partner, the Eyeopeners Kiwanis, has helped make Taste of Fort Collins happen since 1998. This event is their largest fundraising activity, helping to fund their services to children and families in the Fort Collins area.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteofFortCollins.com.

About Townsquare Media:

Townsquare is one of the leading producers of live events in the United States: they plan, produce, and promote approximately 200 events across the country each year, delivering electrifying entertainment to our audiences and vital commercial opportunities to our customers and partners.

Townsquare Media Northern Colorado is home to local radio stations K99, RETRO 102.5, 99.9 The Point, 94.3 The X and POWER 102.9.

